Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Declines By 20.2%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Surrozen Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 177,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.21.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRZN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

