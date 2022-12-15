Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGFEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Siegfried in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Siegfried in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of SGFEF stock opened at $730.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.00. Siegfried has a fifty-two week low of $730.00 and a fifty-two week high of $859.25.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.