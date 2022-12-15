Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 1,149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $179.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

