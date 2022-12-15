Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

