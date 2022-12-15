Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 86,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,115. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
