Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.