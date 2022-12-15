Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in November

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

