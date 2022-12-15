Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,601 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 189,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531,320. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

