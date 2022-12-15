Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,274,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 389,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,106,033. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

