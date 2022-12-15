Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30,500 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 214.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 256,337 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,656,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 6,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,581. The company has a market capitalization of $626.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

