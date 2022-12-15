SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

SLVR stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the third quarter worth $7,542,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $6,369,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the third quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $4,821,000.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

