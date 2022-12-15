Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,744 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

