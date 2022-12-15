Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,984 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

