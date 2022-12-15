Single Point Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.