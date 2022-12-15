Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.