Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.