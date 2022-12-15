Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $199.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

