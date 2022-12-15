Single Point Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

