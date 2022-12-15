Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 8,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Skylight Health Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

