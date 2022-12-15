SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $359,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMBK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 35,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

