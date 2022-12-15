Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.20 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $362.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

