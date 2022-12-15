Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $149.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $362.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 440.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

