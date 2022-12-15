SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,838 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJT opened at $111.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.