SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 965 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $99.88.

