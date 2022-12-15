SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 229 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.