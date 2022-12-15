SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $576.02 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.67 and a 200-day moving average of $531.61.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.