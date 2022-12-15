SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $734,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

