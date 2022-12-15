SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 90,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.