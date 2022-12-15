SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after purchasing an additional 593,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,751,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after buying an additional 481,833 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGM opened at $300.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.79. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $447.79.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.