SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJR stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

