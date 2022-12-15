SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 475 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

