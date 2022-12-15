SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IYF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.