Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.16

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and traded as high as $98.05. Sodexo shares last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 425 shares.

Sodexo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

