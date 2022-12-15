Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,186.68

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,186.68 ($14.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,429.40 ($17.54). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,415 ($17.36), with a volume of 16,756 shares.

Solid State Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3,065.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,195.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

