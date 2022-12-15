Songbird Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $110.92 million and $1.44 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001934 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.83 or 0.05215959 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00502389 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.64 or 0.29771969 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.