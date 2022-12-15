Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.