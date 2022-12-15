Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 485.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 248,491 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 114,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 92,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,988,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

