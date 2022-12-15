SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.3 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.