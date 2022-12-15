SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.64. 169,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,219. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

