SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 391.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.64. 169,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

