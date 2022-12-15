SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Position Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,023. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $131.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00.

