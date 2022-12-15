SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

