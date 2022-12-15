SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.