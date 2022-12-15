Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £20,030.40 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,030.40 ($24,574.16).

Speedy Hire Price Performance

SDY stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.49). 1,211,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.98. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of £192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Speedy Hire

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

