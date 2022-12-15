Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,332. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

