Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in November

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.0 days.

Square Enix stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

