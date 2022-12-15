SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 79 at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 79 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.35. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

