SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.74).

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 232.90 ($2.86). 264,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.90. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.77).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

