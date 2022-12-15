STAAR Surgical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average volume of 1,260 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 660,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

