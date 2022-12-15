Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 409,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 104,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $80,905.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,718.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,662 shares of company stock worth $1,126,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Stories

